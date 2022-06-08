Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,417,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,150,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.