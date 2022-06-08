Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $454.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

