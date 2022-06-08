Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 780,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 577,627 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,169,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,007,000 after purchasing an additional 523,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.