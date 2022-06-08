Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,848 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CL King boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.46 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

