Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.08.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $330.65 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $290.41 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

