John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJFGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

