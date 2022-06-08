John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDGJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of John Wood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

WDGJF stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

