John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) will report $554.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $551.30 million and the highest is $556.60 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $475.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

JBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $101,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.32. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

