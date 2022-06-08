JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,402.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,622.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,210 shares of company stock worth $1,219,127. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in JFrog by 147.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

