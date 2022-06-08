Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares.
The company has a market cap of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.
About Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jason Industries (JASN)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.