Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.13. 49,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 88,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$226.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.14.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$53.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

