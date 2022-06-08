Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

JAGX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health (Get Rating)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.