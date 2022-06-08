ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives $102.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE ITT traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.61. 473,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40. ITT has a 12-month low of $67.16 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.