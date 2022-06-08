Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.71. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 17,238 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Issuer Direct news, Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,772.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
