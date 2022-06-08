Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.71. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 17,238 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Issuer Direct news, Director J. Patrick Galleher acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,772.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Everett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

