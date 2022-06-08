Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.28. Isoray shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 243,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $39.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 48.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Isoray by 6,146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Isoray during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

