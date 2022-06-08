iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $218,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,816,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.