iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $218,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,816,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its 200 day moving average is $202.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
