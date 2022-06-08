iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,820,000 after buying an additional 276,454 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,798,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,655,000 after buying an additional 203,795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

