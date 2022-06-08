iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.97

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 233123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

