iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,942 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,551 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42.

