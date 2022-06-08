iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $102.35. 16,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

