iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Decreased by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $40,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,913,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,269. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.