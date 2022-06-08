iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Decreased by Stadion Money Management LLC

Stadion Money Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stadion Money Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $40,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,913,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,903,000.
NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,269. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.12.
