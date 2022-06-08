Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,575 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,749 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $50.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00.

