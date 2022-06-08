Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Increased by Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC

Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 11.8% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,557,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.20 and its 200 day moving average is $351.39. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $280.21 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

