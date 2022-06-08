Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,557,360. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.