Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.56

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.56 and traded as high as $71.61. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $71.28, with a volume of 20,484 shares changing hands.

The business's fifty day moving average is $71.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 354.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 85.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

