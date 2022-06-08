Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.94-$1.00 EPS.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,182. Intuit has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.84.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

