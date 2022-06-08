Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.01

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.01 and last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 9704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

IKTSY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($82.76) to GBX 6,236 ($78.15) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($81.45) to GBX 6,080 ($76.19) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($80.20) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,598.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.8905 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

