International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is Stanley Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Stanley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. International Game Technology accounts for approximately 3.2% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of International Game Technology worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,005.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 267,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 1,862.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 691,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 656,251 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 1,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

