Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.50 million-$268.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.99 million.Intapp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intapp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -9.81. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $25,687.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,720.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. Company insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intapp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intapp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

