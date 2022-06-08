Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 4,971 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 563,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.