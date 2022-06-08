Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 4,971 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $119,552.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $713,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 563,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,589. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
