ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.71

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.18. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 2,725 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.
About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
