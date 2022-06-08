ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.71

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.18. ImmuCell shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 2,725 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

