Illuvium Trading Down 3.4% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $178.52 million and $18.58 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $274.29 or 0.00902558 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00226916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.