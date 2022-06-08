Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.1% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITW traded down $2.17 on Wednesday, hitting $207.97. 4,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,517. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.89.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

