iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $29.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IHRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 586,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,513. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.