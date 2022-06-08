iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $29.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 17,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,562,748.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 69.1% in the first quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,624,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after buying an additional 663,922 shares during the period. Finally, Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,265,000 after buying an additional 630,976 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHRT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 586,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,513. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

