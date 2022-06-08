IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.71

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as low as C$2.73. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 1,423,847 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMG. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart purchased 22,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,611.56. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

