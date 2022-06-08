HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

HP stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of HP by 83.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,318 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 472,168 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 387,889 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

