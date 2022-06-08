Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 604,311 shares of company stock worth $64,397,385. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 79,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,438. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

