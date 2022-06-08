Hord (HORD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $725,823.00

Hord (HORD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $725,823.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00226916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.84 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.