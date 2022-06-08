HOPR (HOPR) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. HOPR has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and $498,455.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HOPR

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

