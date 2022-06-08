Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 920 ($11.53) and last traded at GBX 916 ($11.48). Approximately 10,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 36,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.47).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 928.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 928.62.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.