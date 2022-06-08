Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HXGBY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Danske raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HXGBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 262,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

