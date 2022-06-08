Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HESM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

NYSE:HESM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.84. 290,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.71. Hess Midstream has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $99,971.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 5,117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $145,848,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,315.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

