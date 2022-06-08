Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to post $71.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.60 million and the lowest is $70.90 million. Heska reported sales of $64.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $287.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.12 million to $287.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.38 million, with estimates ranging from $329.97 million to $332.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

HSKA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.64. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,539. Heska has a 12-month low of $82.92 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 30.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heska by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

