Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 0.3%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

