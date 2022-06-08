Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.29

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.29 and traded as low as $49.43. Heineken shares last traded at $49.51, with a volume of 35,753 shares trading hands.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($112.37) to €105.60 ($113.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.4438 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

