Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.86% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,114 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,980. The firm has a market cap of $692.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.