Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00080222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016979 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00218731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00033252 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

