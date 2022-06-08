Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00080395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00016845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000292 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00216035 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00035493 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

