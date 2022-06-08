HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.17 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 20,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.80, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

