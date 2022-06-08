H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,883 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of H&E Equipment Services worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 166,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,170.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,042 shares of company stock worth $1,028,736 and sold 23,500 shares worth $935,795. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HEES stock opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

