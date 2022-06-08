Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.15 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.15 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,131.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,785.96 or 0.05927132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00204593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00585045 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00614086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070431 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,278,413 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

